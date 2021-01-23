BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

TSLA stock opened at $846.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $718.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.21. The company has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

