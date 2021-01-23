BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

