BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 631 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

