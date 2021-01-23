BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 114,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

