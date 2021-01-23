BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
