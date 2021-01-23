BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

