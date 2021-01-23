BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $176.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

