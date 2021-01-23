BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.