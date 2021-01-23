BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.

