BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $292,143.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011577 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,441,974 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.