Blackmoon (BMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $47.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.