Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $8.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 415,099 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,997,000 after purchasing an additional 197,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 38,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 612,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

