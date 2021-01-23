BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $530.98

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.98 and traded as high as $571.00. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) shares last traded at $559.22, with a volume of 751,642 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £970.54 million and a P/E ratio of 69.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 530.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.60.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) alerts:

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £34,640 ($45,257.38).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.