BLAST Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $45,588.19 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007773 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,265,228 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.