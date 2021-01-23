BLAST Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. BLAST has a market cap of $45,148.52 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,262,090 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

