BLink (BLINK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One BLink token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $63,682.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00654144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.09 or 0.04310840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

