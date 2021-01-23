Block-Logic (BLTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $413.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $901,178.12 and $413.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 122.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

