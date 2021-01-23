Blockburn (BURN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Blockburn has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $35,381.38 and $30.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00104958 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00323837 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024814 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 158.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Blockburn