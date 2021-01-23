Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.0568 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $7,566.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

