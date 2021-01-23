Blockchain Certified Data Token Trading Down 15.5% This Week (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $4,816.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

