Blocknet Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,072.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Blocknet has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $20,072.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011209 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,472,760 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.