Blocknet Market Cap Tops $10.46 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $15,249.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020648 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012092 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,473,482 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.