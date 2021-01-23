Blockpass 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $145,072.16 and approximately $24.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

