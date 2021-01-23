Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockstack

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

