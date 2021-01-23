BlockStamp Price Tops $0.0989 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 90% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 68% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007810 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,206,589 coins and its circulating supply is 26,663,623 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

