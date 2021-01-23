BlockStamp Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 86.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $18.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007726 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,207,431 coins and its circulating supply is 26,664,465 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

