BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.08 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $212,482.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

