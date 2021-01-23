BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 12.3% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $180,265.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.