Blockzero Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $6.39 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $172,511.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,020,230 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

