Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $200,074.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00625651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.25 or 0.04285742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,020,230 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.