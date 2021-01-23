Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $2.97

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $112.91 million and $155,062.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00009246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

