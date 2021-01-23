bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,468 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.64% of bluebird bio worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 46.7% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $94.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

