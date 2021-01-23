Blur (BLUR) Market Capitalization Tops $71,573.70

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $71,573.70 and $133,774.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00271849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,754,591 coins and its circulating supply is 6,394,591 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

