Bluzelle (BLZ) Hits One Day Volume of $15.20 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,973,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

