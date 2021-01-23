BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.00. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,284,403 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 264,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

