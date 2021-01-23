Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.07

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and traded as high as $29.89. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 8,114 shares changing hands.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

