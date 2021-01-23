BOLT Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $64,677.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

