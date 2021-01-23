Bonfida Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.45 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $597,984.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Bonfida token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

Bonfida Token Trading

