BOOM Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $5,887.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,254,063 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,331 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.