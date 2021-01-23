Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $15.03 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $15.03 or 0.00047078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $899,521.17 and approximately $64,014.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00283500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040963 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

