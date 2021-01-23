BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $404.15 on Top Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for $404.15 or 0.01266220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00076122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040387 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

