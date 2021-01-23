BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $846,623.14

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $846,623.14 and $29.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

