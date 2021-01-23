BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $846,623.14 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $846,623.14 and approximately $28.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 138.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.