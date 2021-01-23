Bottos (BTO) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $87,017.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.00652657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.43 or 0.04346858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars.

