Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,150.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $340,740.68 and approximately $7,150.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

