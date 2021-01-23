BOX Token Trading 83.4% Lower This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 84.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $123,132.17 and approximately $254.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00373606 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

