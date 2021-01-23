Bread Market Capitalization Reaches $8.19 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars.

