Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $265.98

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $265.98 and traded as high as $299.50. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 287,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In other Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders bought 38,236 shares of company stock worth $10,137,466 over the last quarter.

About Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

