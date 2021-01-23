Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 7,089 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

