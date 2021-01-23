British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

