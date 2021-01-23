British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $252.75 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

